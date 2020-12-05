Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 743 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

109 in Yellowstone County

97 in Gallatin County

93 in Missoula County

85 in Lewis and Clark County

57 in Flathead County

46 in Ravalli County

41 in Cascade County

16 in Dawson County

15 in Lake County

14 in Silver Bow County

12 in Fergus County

12 in Jefferson County

11 in Beaverhead County

11 in Lincoln County

10 in Big Horn County

10 in Hill County

10 in Valley County

9 in Teton County

8 in Musselshell County

7 in Roosevelt County

6 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Blaine County

5 in Custer County

5 in Madison County

5 in McCone County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Fallon County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Daniels County

3 in Granite County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Park County

2 in Petroleum County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Toole County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 67,069 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,425 active, 49,910 recovered, 734 deaths and 466 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 682,583 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

