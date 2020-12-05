Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 743 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
109 in Yellowstone County
97 in Gallatin County
93 in Missoula County
85 in Lewis and Clark County
57 in Flathead County
46 in Ravalli County
41 in Cascade County
16 in Dawson County
15 in Lake County
14 in Silver Bow County
12 in Fergus County
12 in Jefferson County
11 in Beaverhead County
11 in Lincoln County
10 in Big Horn County
10 in Hill County
10 in Valley County
9 in Teton County
8 in Musselshell County
7 in Roosevelt County
6 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Blaine County
5 in Custer County
5 in Madison County
5 in McCone County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Fallon County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Daniels County
3 in Granite County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Petroleum County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Toole County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 67,069 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,425 active, 49,910 recovered, 734 deaths and 466 active hospitalizations.
A total of 682,583 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.