Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 746 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
147 in Yellowstone County
113 in Gallatin County
89 in Missoula County
70 in Flathead County
31 in Hill County
26 in Lake County
22 in Custer County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
22 in Richland County
17 in Silver Bow County
16 in Park County
14 in Deer Lodge County
14 in Lincoln County
13 in Ravalli County
12 in Blaine County
12 in Chouteau County
12 in Fallon County
11 in Fergus County
10 in Glacier County
9 in Jefferson County
9 in Powell County
7 in Sanders County
6 in Madison County
6 in Rosebud County
6 in Valley County
5 in Broadwater County
4 in Carbon County
3 in Garfield County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 27,880 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,751 active, 17,832 recovered, 297 deaths and 357 active hospitalizations.
A total of 465,607 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
