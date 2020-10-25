Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 746 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

147 in Yellowstone County

113 in Gallatin County

89 in Missoula County

70 in Flathead County

31 in Hill County

26 in Lake County

22 in Custer County

22 in Lewis and Clark County

22 in Richland County

17 in Silver Bow County

16 in Park County

14 in Deer Lodge County

14 in Lincoln County

13 in Ravalli County

12 in Blaine County

12 in Chouteau County

12 in Fallon County

11 in Fergus County

10 in Glacier County

9 in Jefferson County

9 in Powell County

7 in Sanders County

6 in Madison County

6 in Rosebud County

6 in Valley County

5 in Broadwater County

4 in Carbon County

3 in Garfield County

3 in Phillips County

3 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Teton County

2 in Toole County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 27,880 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,751 active, 17,832 recovered, 297 deaths and 357 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 465,607 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

