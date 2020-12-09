Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 747 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

131 in Gallatin County 

81 in Yellowstone County

72 in Missoula County

71 in Flathead County

43 in Lewis and Clark County

33 in Cascade County

31 in Rosebud County

30 in Dawson County

30 in Lake County

23 in Big Horn County

22 in Ravalli County

19 in Hill County

14 in Stillwater County

11 in Glacier County

11 in Park County

10 in Lincoln County

10 in Silver Bow County

9 in Sheridan County

8 in Custer County

7 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Phillips County

7 in Roosevelt County

7 in Teton County

5 in Beaverhead County

5 in Chouteau County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Fallon County

4 in Fergus County

4 in McCone County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Toole County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Wibaux County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Valley County

1 in Carbon County1 in Daniels County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 70,133 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,294 active, 52,068 recovered, 771 deaths and 490 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 699,468 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

