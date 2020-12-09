Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 747 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
131 in Gallatin County
81 in Yellowstone County
72 in Missoula County
71 in Flathead County
43 in Lewis and Clark County
33 in Cascade County
31 in Rosebud County
30 in Dawson County
30 in Lake County
23 in Big Horn County
22 in Ravalli County
19 in Hill County
14 in Stillwater County
11 in Glacier County
11 in Park County
10 in Lincoln County
10 in Silver Bow County
9 in Sheridan County
8 in Custer County
7 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Phillips County
7 in Roosevelt County
7 in Teton County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Chouteau County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Fallon County
4 in Fergus County
4 in McCone County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Toole County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Wibaux County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Valley County
1 in Carbon County1 in Daniels County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 70,133 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,294 active, 52,068 recovered, 771 deaths and 490 active hospitalizations.
A total of 699,468 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.