Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 75 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
25 in Flathead County
19 in Missoula County
11 in Gallatin County
4 in Park County
4 in Yellowstone County
3 in Hill County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 100,914 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,590 active, 97,943 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,104,488 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.