Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 75 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

25 in Flathead County

19 in Missoula County

11 in Gallatin County

4 in Park County

4 in Yellowstone County

3 in Hill County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 100,914 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,590 active, 97,943 recovered, 1,381 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,104,488 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

