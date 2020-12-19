Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 750 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

122 in Yellowstone County

91 in Missoula County

69 in Lewis and Clark County

56 in Flathead County

44 in Gallatin County

42 in Cascade County

42 in Richland County

37 in Silver Bow County

31 in Ravalli County

20 in Lake County

19 in Lincoln County

15 in Stillwater County

14 in Big Horn County

14 in Glacier County

13 in Hill County

13 in Madison County

11 in Chouteau County

11 in Sanders County

9 in Dawson County

8 in Roosevelt County

7 in Beaverhead County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Wheatland County

5 in Jefferson County

5 in Mineral County

5 in Park County

5 in Phillips County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Valley County

3 in Fergus County

3 in McCone County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Teton County

2 in Sheridan County

1 in Custer County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Powder River County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 76,619 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,484 active, 67,271 recovered, 864 deaths and 267 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 752,243 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

