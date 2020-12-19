Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 750 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
122 in Yellowstone County
91 in Missoula County
69 in Lewis and Clark County
56 in Flathead County
44 in Gallatin County
42 in Cascade County
42 in Richland County
37 in Silver Bow County
31 in Ravalli County
20 in Lake County
19 in Lincoln County
15 in Stillwater County
14 in Big Horn County
14 in Glacier County
13 in Hill County
13 in Madison County
11 in Chouteau County
11 in Sanders County
9 in Dawson County
8 in Roosevelt County
7 in Beaverhead County
6 in Blaine County
6 in Wheatland County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Mineral County
5 in Park County
5 in Phillips County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Valley County
3 in Fergus County
3 in McCone County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Teton County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Custer County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Powder River County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 76,619 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,484 active, 67,271 recovered, 864 deaths and 267 active hospitalizations.
A total of 752,243 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
