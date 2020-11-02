Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 757 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

194 in Yellowstone County

71 in Flathead County

57 in Gallatin County

53 in Missoula County

42 in Cascade County

39 in Lewis and Clark County

33 in Big Horn County

32 in Lake County

25 in Silver Bow County

24 in Blaine County

21 in Beaverhead County

21 in Ravalli County

18 in Deer Lodge County

18 in Valley County

17 in Hill County

10 in Fergus County

10 in Powell County

9 in Glacier County

8 in Sheridan County

7 in Lincoln County

7 in Sweet Grass County

6 in Madison County

6 in Rosebud County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Granite County

3 in Liberty County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Judith Basin County

2 in McCone County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Richland County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Custer County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Park County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 34,252 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 12,370 active, 21,496 recovered, 386 deaths and 386 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 501,704 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You