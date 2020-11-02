Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 757 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
194 in Yellowstone County
71 in Flathead County
57 in Gallatin County
53 in Missoula County
42 in Cascade County
39 in Lewis and Clark County
33 in Big Horn County
32 in Lake County
25 in Silver Bow County
24 in Blaine County
21 in Beaverhead County
21 in Ravalli County
18 in Deer Lodge County
18 in Valley County
17 in Hill County
10 in Fergus County
10 in Powell County
9 in Glacier County
8 in Sheridan County
7 in Lincoln County
7 in Sweet Grass County
6 in Madison County
6 in Rosebud County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Granite County
3 in Liberty County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Judith Basin County
2 in McCone County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Richland County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Park County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 34,252 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 12,370 active, 21,496 recovered, 386 deaths and 386 active hospitalizations.
A total of 501,704 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.