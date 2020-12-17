Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 766 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

104 in Yellowstone County

98 in Flathead County

77 in Cascade County

73 in Lewis and Clark County

66 in Gallatin County

40 in Silver Bow County

39 in Missoula County

24 in Ravalli County

20 in Big Horn County

19 in Roosevelt County

18 in Richland County

16 in Glacier County

15 in Dawson County

14 in Beaverhead County

13 in Hill County

12 in Jefferson County

11 in Lincoln County

11 in Sanders County

9 in Broadwater County

9 in Lake County

9 in Mineral County

7 in Phillips County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Fergus County

5 in Custer County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in McCone County

4 in Powell County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Park County

3 in Sheridan County

3 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Teton County

2 in Toole County

2 in Valley County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 75,483 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,241 active, 64,393 recovered, 849 deaths and 306 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 742,540 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

