Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 766 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
104 in Yellowstone County
98 in Flathead County
77 in Cascade County
73 in Lewis and Clark County
66 in Gallatin County
40 in Silver Bow County
39 in Missoula County
24 in Ravalli County
20 in Big Horn County
19 in Roosevelt County
18 in Richland County
16 in Glacier County
15 in Dawson County
14 in Beaverhead County
13 in Hill County
12 in Jefferson County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Sanders County
9 in Broadwater County
9 in Lake County
9 in Mineral County
7 in Phillips County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Fergus County
5 in Custer County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in McCone County
4 in Powell County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Park County
3 in Sheridan County
3 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
2 in Valley County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 75,483 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,241 active, 64,393 recovered, 849 deaths and 306 active hospitalizations.
A total of 742,540 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
