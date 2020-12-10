Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 779 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
147 in Yellowstone County
109 in Gallatin County
77 in Flathead County
56 in Cascade County
48 in Missoula County
39 in Silver Bow County
31 in Lewis and Clark County
20 in Lake County
17 in Lincoln County
16 in Powell County
16 in Rosebud County
15 in Dawson County
15 in Ravalli County
13 in Big Horn County
11 in Phillips County
10 in Beaverhead County
10 in Valley County
9 in Hill County
9 in Roosevelt County
9 in Sheridan County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Madison County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Sanders County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Chouteau County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Carter County
3 in Custer County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Prairie County
3 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Teton County
2 in McCone County
2 in Park County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Richland County
There have been 70,892 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,117 active, 52994 recovered, 781 deaths and 490 active hospitalizations.
A total of 699,468 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.