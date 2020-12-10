Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 779 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

147 in Yellowstone County

109 in Gallatin County

77 in Flathead County

56 in Cascade County

48 in Missoula County

39 in Silver Bow County

31 in Lewis and Clark County

20 in Lake County

17 in Lincoln County

16 in Powell County

16 in Rosebud County

15 in Dawson County

15 in Ravalli County

13 in Big Horn County

11 in Phillips County

10 in Beaverhead County

10 in Valley County

9 in Hill County

9 in Roosevelt County

9 in Sheridan County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Madison County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Sanders County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Chouteau County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Carter County

3 in Custer County

3 in Mineral County

3 in Prairie County

3 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Teton County

2 in McCone County

2 in Park County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Richland County

There have been 70,892 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,117 active, 52994 recovered, 781 deaths and 490 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 699,468 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

