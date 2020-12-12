Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 788 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
131 in Yellowstone County
105 in Cascade County
96 in Flathead County
63 in Missoula County
59 in Lewis and Clark County
50 in Gallatin County
44 in Silver Bow County
25 in Dawson County
20 in Beaverhead County
18 in Sanders County
13 in Rosebud County
12 in Fergus County
11 in Jefferson County
10 in Ravalli County
9 in Powell County
8 in Hill County
8 in Park County
7 in Broadwater County
7 in Lake County
7 in Valley County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Roosevelt County
6 in Wibaux County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Glacier County
4 in Madison County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Carter County
3 in Golden Valley
3 in Granite County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Teton County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Custer County
2 in McCone County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Richland County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 72,644 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,951 active, 61,877 recovered, 816 deaths and 365 active hospitalizations.
A total of 718,502 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.