Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 792 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
181 in Yellowstone County
108 in Missoula County
62 in Flathead County
62 in Lake County
60 in Lewis and Clark County
59 in Cascade County
56 in Gallatin County
18 in Glacier County
17 in Sanders County
17 in Silver Bow County
14 in Valley County
11 in Ravalli County
10 in Dawson County
9 in Lincoln County
9 in Rosebud County
8 in Blaine County
8 in Hill County
8 in Jefferson County
8 in Roosevelt County
7 in Custer County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Fallon County
4 in Richland County
4 in Toole County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Powell County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Powder River County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Granite County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Pondera County
There have been 175,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,149 active, 162,352 recovered, 2,346 deaths and 433 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,014,871 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
