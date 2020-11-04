Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

166 in Gallatin County

98 in Cascade County

97 in Flathead County

73 in Missoula County

67 in Yellowstone County

47 in Big Horn County

41 in Lewis and Clark County

36 in Hill County

20 in Glacier County

18 in Ravalli County

18 in Toole County

12 in Blaine County

12 in Powell County

11 in Stillwater County

9 in Lake County

8 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Sweet Grass County

6 in Daniels County

5 in Richland County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Custer County

4 in Sanders County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Madison County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Park County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Teton County

1 in Valley County 

There have been 35,955 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,405 active, 22,146 recovered, 404 deaths and 407 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 517,288 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

