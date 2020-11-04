Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
166 in Gallatin County
98 in Cascade County
97 in Flathead County
73 in Missoula County
67 in Yellowstone County
47 in Big Horn County
41 in Lewis and Clark County
36 in Hill County
20 in Glacier County
18 in Ravalli County
18 in Toole County
12 in Blaine County
12 in Powell County
11 in Stillwater County
9 in Lake County
8 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Sweet Grass County
6 in Daniels County
5 in Richland County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Custer County
4 in Sanders County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Madison County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Roosevelt County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Teton County
1 in Valley County
There have been 35,955 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,405 active, 22,146 recovered, 404 deaths and 407 active hospitalizations.
A total of 517,288 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
