Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday morning.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state rises 493, with 448 reported recoveries, 28 active cases, two active hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,734 tests for the virus have been completed.
The new cases are in:
- Big Horn County: 6
- Gallatin County: 1
- Missoula County: 1
