Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning. There are a total of 588 active cases and 22 active hospitalizations, according to the state. 

Tuesday marks the state's largest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Many of the new cases are linked to widespread cases at a Billings memory care facility.

The following is a statement from the state regarding the cases in Yellowstone County:

"The increase in case numbers in Yellowstone County can be largely attributed to an outbreak at an assisted living home. Due to the current investigation of the outbreak, the case numbers are subject to revision as the investigation continues and additional testing is conducted."

New reported cases include:

Yellowstone County

      325 Total Cases | 55 New Cases

Hill County

      7 Total Cases | 5 New Cases

Gallatin County

      308 Total Cases | 3 New Cases

Park County

      16 Total Cases | 3 New Cases

Ravalli County

      36 Total Cases | 3 New Cases

Big Horn County

      92 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Cascade County

      36 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Madison County

      19 Total Cases | 2 New Cases

Carbon County

      29 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Lake County

      22 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Lewis and Clark County

      36 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Stillwater County

      7 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

Wheatland County

      2 Total Cases | 1 New Cases

There have been 1,327 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana since March. 

Since the last report, 2,401 tests for the virus have been completed and 105,327 tests have been completed total.

