Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning. There are a total of 588 active cases and 22 active hospitalizations, according to the state.
Tuesday marks the state's largest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.
Many of the new cases are linked to widespread cases at a Billings memory care facility.
The following is a statement from the state regarding the cases in Yellowstone County:
"The increase in case numbers in Yellowstone County can be largely attributed to an outbreak at an assisted living home. Due to the current investigation of the outbreak, the case numbers are subject to revision as the investigation continues and additional testing is conducted."
New reported cases include:
Yellowstone County
325 Total Cases | 55 New Cases
Hill County
7 Total Cases | 5 New Cases
Gallatin County
308 Total Cases | 3 New Cases
Park County
16 Total Cases | 3 New Cases
Ravalli County
36 Total Cases | 3 New Cases
Big Horn County
92 Total Cases | 2 New Cases
Cascade County
36 Total Cases | 2 New Cases
Madison County
19 Total Cases | 2 New Cases
Carbon County
29 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Lake County
22 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Lewis and Clark County
36 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Stillwater County
7 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
Wheatland County
2 Total Cases | 1 New Cases
There have been 1,327 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana since March.
Since the last report, 2,401 tests for the virus have been completed and 105,327 tests have been completed total.
