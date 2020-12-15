Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 803 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

109 in Cascade County

108 in Lewis and Clark County

92 in Yellowstone County

68 in Flathead County

65 in Gallatin County

63 in Lake County

56 in Missoula County

37 in Ravalli County

16 in Lincoln County

15 in Glacier County

14 in Jefferson County

14 in Sanders County

13 in Beaverhead County

12 in Big Horn County

12 in Silver Bow County

10 in Hill County

9 in Custer County

9 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Pondera County

8 in Phillips County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Fergus County

6 in Valley County

5 in Musselshell County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Golden Valley County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Granite County

3 in Roosevelt County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Park County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Powder County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 74,040 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,916 active, 64,298 recovered, 826 deaths and 338 active hospitalizations.

A total of 732,739 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.