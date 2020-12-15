Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 803 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
109 in Cascade County
108 in Lewis and Clark County
92 in Yellowstone County
68 in Flathead County
65 in Gallatin County
63 in Lake County
56 in Missoula County
37 in Ravalli County
16 in Lincoln County
15 in Glacier County
14 in Jefferson County
14 in Sanders County
13 in Beaverhead County
12 in Big Horn County
12 in Silver Bow County
10 in Hill County
9 in Custer County
9 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Pondera County
8 in Phillips County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Fergus County
6 in Valley County
5 in Musselshell County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Golden Valley County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Granite County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Park County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Powder County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 74,040 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,916 active, 64,298 recovered, 826 deaths and 338 active hospitalizations.
A total of 732,739 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
