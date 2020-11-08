Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 819 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

118 in Yellowstone County

181 in Gallatin County

101 in Flathead County

 61 in Silver Bow County

33 in Toole County

30 in Missoula County

25 in Lewis and Clark County

19 in Ravalli County

18 in Lincoln County

17 in Beaverhead County

17 in Big Horn County

13 in Lake County

12 in Carbon County

12 in Dawson County

9 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Roosevelt County

8 in Cascade County

7 in Park County

7 in Sheridan County

6 in Custer County

6 in Valley County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Hill County

4 in Blaine County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Madison County

3 in Judith Basin County

3 in Powell County

3 in Teton County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Rosebud County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Richland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 39,679 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,430 active, 23,793 recovered, 456 deaths and 458 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 526,591 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

