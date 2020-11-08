Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 819 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
118 in Yellowstone County
181 in Gallatin County
101 in Flathead County
61 in Silver Bow County
33 in Toole County
30 in Missoula County
25 in Lewis and Clark County
19 in Ravalli County
18 in Lincoln County
17 in Beaverhead County
17 in Big Horn County
13 in Lake County
12 in Carbon County
12 in Dawson County
9 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Cascade County
7 in Park County
7 in Sheridan County
6 in Custer County
6 in Valley County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Hill County
4 in Blaine County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Madison County
3 in Judith Basin County
3 in Powell County
3 in Teton County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Rosebud County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Richland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 39,679 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,430 active, 23,793 recovered, 456 deaths and 458 active hospitalizations.
A total of 526,591 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.