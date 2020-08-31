Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 82 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 31.
The new cases include:
- 41 in Yellowstone County
- 28 in Rosebud County
- 5 in Gallatin County
- 4 in Dawson County
- 3 in Flathead County
- 2 in Missoula County
- 2 in Musselshell County
- 2 in Sweet Grass County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in McCone County
There are 7,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,953 active, 5,330 recovered, 104 deaths, and 134 active hospitalizations.
A total of 250,238 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 3,577 tests conducted since the last report.
