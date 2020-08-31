Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 82 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 31.

The new cases include:

  • 41 in Yellowstone County
  • 28 in Rosebud County
  • 5 in Gallatin County
  • 4 in Dawson County
  • 3 in Flathead County
  • 2 in Missoula County
  • 2 in Musselshell County
  • 2 in Sweet Grass County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in McCone County

There are 7,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,953 active, 5,330 recovered, 104 deaths, and 134 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 250,238 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 3,577 tests conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

