Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 82 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The new cases include:

  • 15 in Big Horn County
  • 11 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 9 in Flathead County
  • 8 in Yellowstone County
  • 6 in Gallatin County
  • 5 in Cascade County
  • 5 in Lake County
  • 4 in Toole County
  • 3 in Beaverhead County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 2 in Deer Lodge County
  • 2 in Madison County
  • 1 in Custer County
  • 1 in Daniels County
  • 1 in Hill County
  • 1 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in McCone County
  • 1 in Prairie County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Stillwater County

There have been 4,314 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,484 active, 2,766 recovered and 64 deaths. As of Tuesday, there are 70 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 181,236 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,728 conducted since the last update.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

