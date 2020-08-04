Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 82 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The new cases include:
- 15 in Big Horn County
- 11 in Lewis and Clark County
- 9 in Flathead County
- 8 in Yellowstone County
- 6 in Gallatin County
- 5 in Cascade County
- 5 in Lake County
- 4 in Toole County
- 3 in Beaverhead County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Deer Lodge County
- 2 in Madison County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Daniels County
- 1 in Hill County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in McCone County
- 1 in Prairie County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Stillwater County
There have been 4,314 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,484 active, 2,766 recovered and 64 deaths. As of Tuesday, there are 70 active hospitalizations.
A total of 181,236 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,728 conducted since the last update.
