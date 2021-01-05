Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 834 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
162 in Gallatin County
109 in Lewis and Clark County
100 in Cascade County
83 in Flathead County
81 in Yellowstone County
48 in Missoula County
36 in Silver Bow County
24 in Lake County
16 in Park County
13 in Ravalli County
12 in Custer County
12 in Jefferson County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Stillwater County
10 in Glacier County
9 in Hill County
8 in Carbon County
7 in Fergus County
7 in Pondera County
6 in Dawson County
6 in Phillips County
6 in Roosevelt County
6 in Wheatland County
5 in Rosebud County
5 in Sanders County
4 in Big Horn County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Powell County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Sheridan County
3 in Valley County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Minneral County
2 in Powder County
2 in Prairie County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Granite County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Madison County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 83,378 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,924 active, 77,449 recovered, 1,005 deaths and 212 active hospitalizations.
A total of 813,082 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
