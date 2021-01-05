Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 834 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

162 in Gallatin County

109 in Lewis and Clark County

100 in Cascade County

83 in Flathead County

81 in Yellowstone County

48 in Missoula County

36 in Silver Bow County

24 in Lake County

16 in Park County

13 in Ravalli County

12 in Custer County

12 in Jefferson County

11 in Lincoln County

11 in Stillwater County

10 in Glacier County

9 in Hill County 

8 in Carbon County

7 in Fergus County

7 in Pondera County

6 in Dawson County

6 in Phillips County

6 in Roosevelt County

6 in Wheatland County

5 in Rosebud County

5 in Sanders County

4 in Big Horn County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Powell County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Sheridan County

3 in Valley County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Minneral County

2 in Powder County

2 in Prairie County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Granite County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Madison County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 83,378 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,924 active, 77,449 recovered, 1,005 deaths and 212 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 813,082 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You