Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 838 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
125 in Gallatin County
112 in Yellowstone County
83 in Missoula County
81 in Silver Bow County
80 in Flathead County
68 in Lewis and Clark
27 in Ravalli County
26 in Cascade County
23 in Big Horn County
20 in Madison County
17 in Jefferson County
15 in Valley County
14 in Lincoln County
13 in Deer Lodge County
12 in Park County
10 in Fergus County
9 in Glacier County
8 in Chouteau County
6 in Beaverhead County
6 in Rosebud County
6 in Stillwater County
6 in Teton County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Custer County
4 in Granite County
4 in Powell County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Fallon County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
3 in Phillips County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Carter County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 85,568 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,405 active, 79,114 recovered, 1,038 deaths and 205 active hospitalizations.
A total of 831,887 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
