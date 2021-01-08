Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 838 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

125 in Gallatin County

112 in Yellowstone County

83 in Missoula County

81 in Silver Bow County

80 in Flathead County

68 in Lewis and Clark

27 in Ravalli County

26 in Cascade County

23 in Big Horn County

20 in Madison County

17 in Jefferson County

15 in Valley County

14 in Lincoln County

13 in Deer Lodge County

12 in Park County

10 in Fergus County

9 in Glacier County

8 in Chouteau County

6 in Beaverhead County

6 in Rosebud County

6 in Stillwater County

6 in Teton County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Custer County

4 in Granite County

4 in Powell County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Fallon County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

3 in Phillips County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Carter County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 85,568 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,405 active, 79,114 recovered, 1,038 deaths and 205 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 831,887 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

