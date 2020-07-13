Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 85 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 13.
The new cases include:
- 37 in Yellowstone County
- 19 in Lincoln County
- 9 in Flathead County
- 5 in Madison County
- 3 in Big Horn County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 2 in Cascade County
- 2 in Lake County
- 2 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Gallatin County
- 1 in Garfield County
- 1 in Hill County
There have been 1,843 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 936 active, 875 recovered and 32 deaths. A total of 28 people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 4,034 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 118,695 tests being completed.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.