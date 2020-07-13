Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 85 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 13.

The new cases include:

  • 37 in Yellowstone County
  • 19 in Lincoln County
  • 9 in Flathead County
  • 5 in Madison County
  • 3 in Big Horn County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 2 in Cascade County
  • 2 in Lake County
  • 2 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Gallatin County
  • 1 in Garfield County
  • 1 in Hill County

There have been 1,843 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 936 active, 875 recovered and 32 deaths. A total of 28 people are currently hospitalized. 

Since the last report, 4,034 tests for the virus have been completed with a total of 118,695 tests being completed.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

