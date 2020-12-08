Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 859 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

129 in Cascade County

126 in Flathead County

89 in Lewis and Clark County

71 in Yellowstone County

63 in Gallatin County

56 in Missoula County

44 in Silver Bow County

39 in Big Horn County

24 in Sanders County

23 in Fergus County

19 in Jefferson County

18 in Dawson County

17 in Lincoln County

16 in Lake County

15 in Custer County

14 in Ravalli County

11 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Roosevelt County

8 in Carbon County

7 in Musselshell County

6 in Park County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Stillwater County

3 in Phillips County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Madison County

2 in McCone County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Powell County

2 in Teton County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Toole County

1 in Valley County

There have been 69,346 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,448 active, 51,135 recovered, 763 deaths and 479 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 696,878 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

