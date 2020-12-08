Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 859 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
129 in Cascade County
126 in Flathead County
89 in Lewis and Clark County
71 in Yellowstone County
63 in Gallatin County
56 in Missoula County
44 in Silver Bow County
39 in Big Horn County
24 in Sanders County
23 in Fergus County
19 in Jefferson County
18 in Dawson County
17 in Lincoln County
16 in Lake County
15 in Custer County
14 in Ravalli County
11 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Carbon County
7 in Musselshell County
6 in Park County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Phillips County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Madison County
2 in McCone County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Powell County
2 in Teton County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Toole County
1 in Valley County
There have been 69,346 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,448 active, 51,135 recovered, 763 deaths and 479 active hospitalizations.
A total of 696,878 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.