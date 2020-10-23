Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 863 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
183 in Yellowstone County
118 in Gallatin County
89 in Missoula County
62 in Flathead County
61 in Cascade County
38 in Lewis and Clark County
31 in Silver Bow County
28 in Hill County
22 in Stillwater County
22 in Valley County
21 in Deer Lodge County
20 in Fergus County
15 in Ravalli County
14 in Glacier County
11 in Custer County
11 in Dawson County
10 in Blaine County
8 in Park County
7 in Lake County
7 in Musselshell County
7 in Powder County
7 in Richland County
7 in Sheridan County
6 in Sheridan County
6 in Sweet Grass County
6 in Teton County
6 in Treasure County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Lincoln County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Meagher County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Madison County
2 in Phillips County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in McCone County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Toole County
There have been 26,503 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,610 active, 16,611 recovered, 282 deaths and 351 active hospitalizations.
A total of 461,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.