Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 863 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

183 in Yellowstone County

118 in Gallatin County

89 in Missoula County

62 in Flathead County

61 in Cascade County

38 in Lewis and Clark County

31 in Silver Bow County

28 in Hill County

22 in Stillwater County

22 in Valley County

21 in Deer Lodge County

20 in Fergus County

15 in Ravalli County

14 in Glacier County

11 in Custer County

11 in Dawson County

10 in Blaine County

8 in Park County

7 in Lake County

7 in Musselshell County

7 in Powder County

7 in Richland County

7 in Sheridan County

6 in Sheridan County

6 in Sweet Grass County

6 in Teton County

6 in Treasure County

5 in Beaverhead County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Lincoln County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Meagher County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Madison County 

2 in Phillips County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in McCone County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Toole County

There have been 26,503 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,610 active, 16,611 recovered, 282 deaths and 351 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 461,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

