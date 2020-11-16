Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 869 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
241 in Yellowstone County
198 in Gallatin County
66 in Cascade County
65 in Flathead County
55 in Missoula County
28 in Fergus County
18 in Ravalli County
15 in Lincoln County
12 in Lake County
11 in Big Horn County
10 in Sheridan County
9 in Carbon County
9 in Richland County
8 in Valley County
7 in Madison County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Beaverhead County
5 in Garfield County
4 in Phillips County
2 in Pondera County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
There have been 48,027 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 20,009 active, 27,496 recovered, 522 deaths and 453 active hospitalizations.
A total of 573,334 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
