Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 869 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

241 in Yellowstone County

198 in Gallatin County

66 in Cascade County

65 in Flathead County

55 in Missoula County

28 in Fergus County

18 in Ravalli County

15 in Lincoln County

12 in Lake County

11 in Big Horn County

10 in Sheridan County

9 in Carbon County

9 in Richland County

8 in Valley County

7 in Madison County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Beaverhead County

5 in Garfield County

4 in Phillips County

2 in Pondera County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

There have been 48,027 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 20,009 active, 27,496 recovered, 522 deaths and 453 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 573,334 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

