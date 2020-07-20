Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 88 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 20.
The new cases include:
- 34 in Gallatin County
- 15 in Yellowstone County
- 12 in Flathead County
- 8 in Cascade County
- 4 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Missoula County
- 3 in Lake County
- 3 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Madison County
- 1 in McCone County
There have been 2,621 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,248 active, 1,334 recovered and 39 deaths.
The state is reporting 48 active hospitalizations.
A total of 139,042 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 5,883 tests since the last report.
