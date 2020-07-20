Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 88 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 20.

The new cases include:

  • 34 in Gallatin County
  • 15 in Yellowstone County
  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 8 in Cascade County
  • 4 in Big Horn County
  • 4 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Lake County
  • 3 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 3 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Madison County
  • 1 in McCone County

There have been 2,621 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,248 active, 1,334 recovered and 39 deaths.

The state is reporting 48 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 139,042 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 5,883 tests since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

