Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 887 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
164 in Gallatin County
126 in Yellowstone County
105 in Flathead County
63 in Missoula County
45 in Rosebud County
34 in Lewis and Clark County
31 in Cascade County
26 in Roosevelt County
23 in Ravalli County
20 in Toole County
17 in Hill County
15 in Custer County
15 in Powell County
14 in Fergus County
13 in Dawson County
12 in Silver Bow County
11 in Big Horn County
11 in Madison County
11 in Sanders County
11 in Valley County
9 in Lincoln County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Glacier County
7 in Park County
6 in Daniels County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Sweet Grass County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Garfield County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Richland County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Granite County
3 in Lake County
3 in Meagher County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Liberty County
2 in McCone County
2 in Powder River County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Pondera County
There have been 32,801 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,073 active, 21,353 recovered, 375 deaths and 369 active hospitalizations.
A total of 498,915 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
