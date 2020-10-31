Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 887 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

164 in Gallatin County

126 in Yellowstone County

105 in Flathead County

63 in Missoula County

45 in Rosebud County

34 in Lewis and Clark County

31 in Cascade County

26 in Roosevelt County

23 in Ravalli County

20 in Toole County

17 in Hill County

15 in Custer County

15 in Powell County

14 in Fergus County

13 in Dawson County

12 in Silver Bow County

11 in Big Horn County

11 in Madison County

11 in Sanders County

11 in Valley County

9 in Lincoln County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Glacier County

7 in Park County

6 in Daniels County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Sweet Grass County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Garfield County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Richland County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Granite County

3 in Lake County

3 in Meagher County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Liberty County

2 in McCone County

2 in Powder River County

2 in Sheridan County 

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Pondera County

There have been 32,801 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,073 active, 21,353 recovered, 375 deaths and 369 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 498,915 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You