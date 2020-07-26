Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
29 in Yellowstone County
16 in Flathead County
11 in Ravalli County
8 in Gallatin County
5 in Cascade County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Lake County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Madison County
2 in Lincoln County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Valley County
There have been 3,342 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,217 active, 2,079 recovered and 46 deaths.
A total of 152,315 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
