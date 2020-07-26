Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

29 in Yellowstone County

16 in Flathead County

11 in Ravalli County

8 in Gallatin County

5 in Cascade County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Lake County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Madison County

2 in Lincoln County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Valley County

There have been 3,342 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,217 active, 2,079 recovered and 46 deaths.

A total of 152,315 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You