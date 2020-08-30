Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
41 in Yellowstone County
28 in Rosebud County
5 in Gallatin County
4 in Dawson County
3 in Flathead County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Madison County
1 in McCone County
There have been 7,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,953 active, 5,283 recovered, 104 deaths, and 131 active hospitalizations.
A total of 246,661 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
