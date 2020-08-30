Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

41 in Yellowstone County

28 in Rosebud County

5 in Gallatin County

4 in Dawson County 

3 in Flathead County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Madison County

1 in McCone County

There have been 7,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,953 active, 5,283 recovered, 104 deaths, and 131 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 246,661 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You