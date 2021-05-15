Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

22 in Flathead County

15 in Yellowstone County

9 in Gallatin County

9 in Ravalli County

8 in Cascade County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

3 in Missoula County

2 in Park County

2 in Richland County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 110,644 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,031 active, 108,015 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,342,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

