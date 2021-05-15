Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 89 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
22 in Flathead County
15 in Yellowstone County
9 in Gallatin County
9 in Ravalli County
8 in Cascade County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
3 in Missoula County
2 in Park County
2 in Richland County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 110,644 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,031 active, 108,015 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 63 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,342,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.