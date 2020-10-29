Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 891 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
165 in Yellowstone County
119 in Cascade County
102 in Gallatin County
67 in Missoula County
50 in Flathead County
41 in Lewis and Clark County
34 in Glacier County
28 in Ravalli County
26 in Powell County
20 in Lake County
18 in Blaine County
18 in Custer County
17 in fergus County
15 in Valley County
14 in Big Horn County
13 in Park County
12 in Dawson County
11 in Deer Lodge County
10 in Hill County
8 in Silver Bow County
8 in Stillwater County
7 in Madison County
7 in Phillips County
6 in Jefferson County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Sweet Grass County
4 in Fallon County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Carter County
3 in Powder County
3 in Toole County
2 in Treasure County
2 in Wheatland County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Granite County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Teton County
There have been 30,853 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,474 active, 20,042 recovered, 337 deaths and 373 active hospitalizations.
A total of 487,607 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
