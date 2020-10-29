Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 891 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

165 in Yellowstone County

119 in Cascade County

102 in Gallatin County

67 in Missoula County

50 in Flathead County

41 in Lewis and Clark County

34 in Glacier County

28 in Ravalli County

26 in Powell County

20 in Lake County

18 in Blaine County

18 in Custer County

17 in fergus County

15 in Valley County

14 in Big Horn County

13 in Park County

12 in Dawson County

11 in Deer Lodge County

10 in Hill County

8 in Silver Bow County

8 in Stillwater County

7 in Madison County

7 in Phillips County

6 in Jefferson County

6 in Rosebud County

5 in Beaverhead County

5 in Carbon County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Sweet Grass County

4 in Fallon County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Carter County

3 in Powder County

3 in Toole County

2 in Treasure County

2 in Wheatland County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Granite County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Teton County

There have been 30,853 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 10,474 active, 20,042 recovered, 337 deaths and 373 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 487,607 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

