Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 899 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
125 in Flathead County
99 in Gallatin County
97 in Yellowstone County
73 in Missoula County
41 in Silver Bow County
37 in Cascade County
37 in Ravalli County
31 in Lewis and Clark County
27 in Big Horn County
25 in Fergus County
24 in Lake County
24 in Phillips County
20 in Hill County
20 in Lincoln County
18 in Valley County
17 in Beaverhead County
16 in Dawson County
16 in Toole County
15 in Sheridan County
13 in Rosebud County
12 in Madison County
11 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Custer County
8 in Broadwater County
7 in Granite County
7 in Roosevelt County
7 in Teton County
6 in Carbon County
6 in Pondera County
5 in Jefferson County
5 in Sanders County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Blaine County
3 in Chouteau County
3 in Glacier County
3 in McCone County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Park County
3 in Richland County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Treasure County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 64,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,094 active, 47,533 recovered, 713 deaths and 478 active hospitalizations.
A total of 663,581 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
