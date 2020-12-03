Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 899 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

125 in Flathead County

99 in Gallatin County

97 in Yellowstone County

73 in Missoula County

41 in Silver Bow County

37 in Cascade County

37 in Ravalli County

31 in Lewis and Clark County

27 in Big Horn County

25 in Fergus County

24 in Lake County

24 in Phillips County

20 in Hill County

20 in Lincoln County

18 in Valley County

17 in Beaverhead County

16 in Dawson County

16 in Toole County

15 in Sheridan County

13 in Rosebud County

12 in Madison County

11 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Custer County

8 in Broadwater County

7 in Granite County

7 in Roosevelt County

7 in Teton County

6 in Carbon County

6 in Pondera County

5 in Jefferson County

5 in Sanders County

5 in Stillwater County

4 in Blaine County

3 in Chouteau County

3 in Glacier County

3 in McCone County

3 in Mineral County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Park County

3 in Richland County

3 in Wheatland County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Treasure County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 64,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,094 active, 47,533 recovered, 713 deaths and 478 active hospitalizations.

A total of 663,581 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.