Montana’s coronavirus task force reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday, June 23.
Five counties have reported additional cases:
- 3 in Big Horn County
- 3 in Cascade County
- 1 in Dawson County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Yellowstone County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is now reporting 743 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 156 active cases, 566 recovered and 21 deaths. Fifteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 953 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 73,923 tests total.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.