Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 90 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
32 in Flathead COunty
51 in Fergus County
9 in Yellowstone County
6 in Gallatin County
4 in Missoula County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Deer Lodge
1 in Glacier County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Park County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
There have been 8,468 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,028 active, 6,318 recovered, 122 deaths, and 163 active hospitalizations.
A total of 271,150 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.