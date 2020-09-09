Containing the coronavirus

Montana's Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 90 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning. 

The new cases include: 

32 in Flathead COunty

51 in Fergus County

9 in Yellowstone County

6 in Gallatin County

4 in Missoula County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Deer Lodge

1 in Glacier County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Park County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

There have been 8,468 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,028 active, 6,318 recovered, 122 deaths, and 163 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 271,150 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

