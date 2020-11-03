Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 909 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

136 in gallatin County

133 in Cascade County

94 in Toole County

78 in Yellowstone County

64 in Flathead County

37 in Glacier County

37 in Lewis and Clark County

22 in Custer County

21 in Hill County

20 in Silver Bow County

19 in Roosevelt County

17 in Dawson County

17 in Stillwater County

12 in Blaine County

11 in Fallon County

11 in Jefferson County

11 in Lake County

9 in Park County

7 in Carbon County

7 in Meagher County

6 in Rosebud County

6 in Sweet Grass County

5 in Powell County

5 in Sanders County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Richland County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Madison County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Teton County

1 in deer Lodge County

1 in McCone County

1 in Phillips County

There have been 35,159 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 12,770 active, 21,990 recovered, 399 deaths and 389 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 508,931 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

