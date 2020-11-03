Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 909 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
136 in gallatin County
133 in Cascade County
94 in Toole County
78 in Yellowstone County
64 in Flathead County
37 in Glacier County
37 in Lewis and Clark County
22 in Custer County
21 in Hill County
20 in Silver Bow County
19 in Roosevelt County
17 in Dawson County
17 in Stillwater County
12 in Blaine County
11 in Fallon County
11 in Jefferson County
11 in Lake County
9 in Park County
7 in Carbon County
7 in Meagher County
6 in Rosebud County
6 in Sweet Grass County
5 in Powell County
5 in Sanders County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Richland County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Madison County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Teton County
1 in deer Lodge County
1 in McCone County
1 in Phillips County
There have been 35,159 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 12,770 active, 21,990 recovered, 399 deaths and 389 active hospitalizations.
A total of 508,931 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.