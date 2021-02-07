Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 91 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
17 in Flathead County
17 in Gallatin County
11 in Cascade County
11 in Missoula County
11 in Yellowstone County
7 in Lake County
6 in Glacier County
4 in Big Horn County
3 in Madison County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Hill County
1 in Valley County
There have been 95,790 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,314 active, 91,162 recovered, 1,314 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations.
A total of 988,597 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
