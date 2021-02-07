Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 91 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

17 in Flathead County

17 in Gallatin County

11 in Cascade County

11 in Missoula County

11 in Yellowstone County

7 in Lake County

6 in Glacier County

4 in Big Horn County

3 in Madison County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Hill County

1 in Valley County

There have been 95,790 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,314 active, 91,162 recovered, 1,314 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 988,597 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

