Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 928 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

200 in Yellowstone County

120 in Gallatin County

117 in Flathead County

108 in Missoula County

62 in Lewis and Clark County

38 in Lincoln County

25 in Dawson County

20 in Richland County

18 in Park County

18 in Sanders County

16 in Ravalli County

15 in Fergus County

15 in Lake County

13 in Jefferson County

11 in Custer County

11 in Roosevelt County

11 in Sweet Grass County

10 in Big Horn County

10 in Carbon County

10 in Sheridan County

9 in Hill County

8 in Toole County

7 in Cascade County

7 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Stillwater County

4 in Daniels County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Judith Basin County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Golden Valley County

2 in Madison County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Valley County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 42,070 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,004 active, 24,594 recovered, 472 deaths and 500 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 547,728 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

