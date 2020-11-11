Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 928 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
200 in Yellowstone County
120 in Gallatin County
117 in Flathead County
108 in Missoula County
62 in Lewis and Clark County
38 in Lincoln County
25 in Dawson County
20 in Richland County
18 in Park County
18 in Sanders County
16 in Ravalli County
15 in Fergus County
15 in Lake County
13 in Jefferson County
11 in Custer County
11 in Roosevelt County
11 in Sweet Grass County
10 in Big Horn County
10 in Carbon County
10 in Sheridan County
9 in Hill County
8 in Toole County
7 in Cascade County
7 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Stillwater County
4 in Daniels County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Judith Basin County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Golden Valley County
2 in Madison County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Valley County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 42,070 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,004 active, 24,594 recovered, 472 deaths and 500 active hospitalizations.
A total of 547,728 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
