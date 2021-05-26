Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 93 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 26.
The new cases include:
11 in Gallatin County
10 in Cascade County
10 in Yellowstone County
9 in Park County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Missoula County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Flathead County
4 in Musselshell County
3 in Carter County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Richland County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Vally County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powder County
1 in Powell County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 111,454 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 768 active, 109,079 recovered, 1,607 deaths and 64 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,364,619 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
