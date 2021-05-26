Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 93 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 26.

The new cases include:

11 in Gallatin County

10 in Cascade County

10 in Yellowstone County

9 in Park County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Missoula County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Flathead County

4 in Musselshell County

3 in Carter County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Richland County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Vally County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powder County

1 in Powell County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 111,454 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 768 active, 109,079 recovered, 1,607 deaths and 64 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,364,619 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

