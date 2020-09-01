Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 93 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The new cases include:
- 12 in Flathead County
- 12 in Yellowstone County
- 11 in Cascade County
- 8 in Roosevelt County
- 7 in Gallatin County
- 6 in Hill County
- 6 in Sanders County
- 4 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Missoula County
- 3 in Dawson County
- 3 in Ravalli County
- 3 in Silver Bow County
- 3 in Toole County
- 2 in McCone County
- 2 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Chouteau County
- 1 in Deer-Lodge County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Park County
- 1 in Phillips County
There are 7,509 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,945 active, 5,459 recovered, 105 deaths, and 140 active hospitalizations.
A total of 252,296 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,058 tests conducted since the last report.
