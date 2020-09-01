Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 93 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The new cases include:

  • 12 in Flathead County
  • 12 in Yellowstone County
  • 11 in Cascade County
  • 8 in Roosevelt County
  • 7 in Gallatin County
  • 6 in Hill County
  • 6 in Sanders County
  • 4 in Big Horn County
  • 4 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Dawson County
  • 3 in Ravalli County
  • 3 in Silver Bow County
  • 3 in Toole County
  • 2 in McCone County
  • 2 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Chouteau County
  • 1 in Deer-Lodge County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Granite County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Park County
  • 1 in Phillips County

There are 7,509 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,945 active, 5,459 recovered, 105 deaths, and 140 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 252,296 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana and 2,058 tests conducted since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

