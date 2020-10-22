Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 932 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
173 in Yellowstone County
112 in Flathead County
100 in Gallatin County
96 in Missoula County
89 in Cascade County
42 in Roosevelt County
27 in Custer County
26 in Lewis and Clark County
23 in Hill County
20 in Big Horn County
17 in Ravalli County
14 in Carter County
12 in Glacier County
11 in Chouteau County
11 in Phillips County
10 in Blaine County
10 in Carbon County
10 in Dawson County
10 in Fallon County
9 in Broadwater County
9 in Lake County
9 in Lincoln County
9 in Powell County
9 in Richland County
8 in Garfield County
7 in Beaverhead County
7 in Deer Lodge County
6 in McCone County
6 in Musselshell County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Daniels County
4 in in Madison County
3 in Park County
3 in Valley County
2 in Granite County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 25,640 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,096 active, 16,266 recovered, 278 deaths and 353 active hospitalizations.
A total of 452,846 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.