Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AND 6 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. GUSTY WINDS COULD CREATE PERIODS OF BLOWING SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON, WHERE PERIODS OF "BLIZZARD LIKE" CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&