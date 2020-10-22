Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 932 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

173 in Yellowstone County

112 in Flathead County

100 in Gallatin County

96 in Missoula County

89 in Cascade County

42 in Roosevelt County

27 in Custer County

26 in Lewis and Clark County

23 in Hill County

20 in Big Horn County

17 in Ravalli County

14 in Carter County

12 in Glacier County

11 in Chouteau County

11 in Phillips County

10 in Blaine County

10 in Carbon County

10 in Dawson County

10 in Fallon County

9 in Broadwater County

9 in Lake County

9 in Lincoln County

9 in Powell County

9 in Richland County

8 in Garfield County

7 in Beaverhead County

7 in Deer Lodge County

6 in McCone County

6 in Musselshell County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Stillwater County

4 in Daniels County

4 in in Madison County

3 in Park County

3 in Valley County

2 in Granite County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 25,640 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,096 active, 16,266 recovered, 278 deaths and 353 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 452,846 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

