Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 937 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

147 in Gallatin County

147 in Yellowstone County

137 in Lewis and Clark County

98 in Flathead County

72 in Cascade County

56 in Missoula County

33 in Silver Bow County

23 in Ravalli County

22 in Dawson County

17 in Jefferson County

16 in Hill County

15 in Lake County

13 in Teton County

11 in Chouteau County

9 in Roosevelt County

8 in Deer Lodge County

8 in McCone County

8 in Sweet Grass County

7 in Big Horn County

7 in Carter County

7 in Fergus County

7 in Powell County

6 in Beaverhead County

6 in Blaine County

5 in Musselshell County

5 in Richland County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Custer County

4 in Judith Basin County

4 in Park County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Rosebud County

4 in Sheridan County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Valley County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

There have been 64,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,094 active, 47,533 recovered, 713 deaths and 478 active hospitalizations.

A total of 663,581 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

