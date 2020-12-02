Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 937 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
147 in Gallatin County
147 in Yellowstone County
137 in Lewis and Clark County
98 in Flathead County
72 in Cascade County
56 in Missoula County
33 in Silver Bow County
23 in Ravalli County
22 in Dawson County
17 in Jefferson County
16 in Hill County
15 in Lake County
13 in Teton County
11 in Chouteau County
9 in Roosevelt County
8 in Deer Lodge County
8 in McCone County
8 in Sweet Grass County
7 in Big Horn County
7 in Carter County
7 in Fergus County
7 in Powell County
6 in Beaverhead County
6 in Blaine County
5 in Musselshell County
5 in Richland County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Custer County
4 in Judith Basin County
4 in Park County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Sheridan County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Valley County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
There have been 64,340 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,094 active, 47,533 recovered, 713 deaths and 478 active hospitalizations.
A total of 663,581 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
