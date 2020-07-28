Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 94 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 28.

The new cases include:

  • 28 in Gallatin County
  • 17 in Yellowstone County
  • 11 in Flathead County
  • 9 in Cascade County
  • 6 in Lake County
  • 5 in Silver Bow County
  • 2 in Madison County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 1 in Beaverhead County
  • 1 in Fergus County
  • 1 in Hill County
  • 1 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 1 in Lincoln County
  • 1 in Pondera County
  • 1 in Richland County
  • 1 in Rosebud County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Stillwater County

There have been 3,475 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,320 active, 2,140 recovered and 51 deaths.

Currently, there are 62 hospitalizations throughout the state.

A total of 161,408 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 2,753 tests completed since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

