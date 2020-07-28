Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 94 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 28.
The new cases include:
- 28 in Gallatin County
- 17 in Yellowstone County
- 11 in Flathead County
- 9 in Cascade County
- 6 in Lake County
- 5 in Silver Bow County
- 2 in Madison County
- 2 in Park County
- 1 in Beaverhead County
- 1 in Fergus County
- 1 in Hill County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Pondera County
- 1 in Richland County
- 1 in Rosebud County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Stillwater County
There have been 3,475 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,320 active, 2,140 recovered and 51 deaths.
Currently, there are 62 hospitalizations throughout the state.
A total of 161,408 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, with 2,753 tests completed since the last report.
