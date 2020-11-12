Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 962 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

296 in Gallatin County

175 in Yellowstone County

114 in Missoula County

101 in Flathead County

26 in Park County

25 in Fallon County

23 in Lincoln County

17 in Hill County

16 in Carbon County

16 in Madison County

15 in Custer County

14 in Rosebud County

13 in Ravalli County

12 in Chouteau County

12 in Deer Lodge County

10 in Garfield County

10 in Lake County

8 in Sanders County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Dawson County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Roosevelt County

5 in Sheridan County

4 in Stillwater County

4 in Valley County

3 in Fergus County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Toole County

1 in Cascade County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Richland County

1 in Teton County

There have been 43,031 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,755 active, 24,804 recovered, 472 deaths and 499 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 557,951 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

