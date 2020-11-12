Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 962 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
296 in Gallatin County
175 in Yellowstone County
114 in Missoula County
101 in Flathead County
26 in Park County
25 in Fallon County
23 in Lincoln County
17 in Hill County
16 in Carbon County
16 in Madison County
15 in Custer County
14 in Rosebud County
13 in Ravalli County
12 in Chouteau County
12 in Deer Lodge County
10 in Garfield County
10 in Lake County
8 in Sanders County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Dawson County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Sheridan County
4 in Stillwater County
4 in Valley County
3 in Fergus County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Toole County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Richland County
1 in Teton County
There have been 43,031 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 17,755 active, 24,804 recovered, 472 deaths and 499 active hospitalizations.
A total of 557,951 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
