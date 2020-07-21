Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 21.

The new cases include:

  • 18 in Gallatin County
  • 14 in Flathead County
  • 14 in Yellowstone County
  • 12 in Big Horn County
  • 9 in Lake County
  • 5 in Missoula County
  • 3 in Beaverhead County
  • 3 in Madison County
  • 2 in Blaine County
  • 2 in Cascade County
  • 2 in Hill County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 2 in Park County
  • 2 in Ponders County
  • 2 in Roosevelt County
  • 1 in Glacier County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Sanders County
  • 1 in Stillwater County
  • 1 in Sweet Grass County

There have been 2,712 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,179 active, 1,493 recovered and 40 deaths.

The state is reporting 49 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 141,002 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 1,960 tests since the last report.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

