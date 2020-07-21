Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 21.
The new cases include:
- 18 in Gallatin County
- 14 in Flathead County
- 14 in Yellowstone County
- 12 in Big Horn County
- 9 in Lake County
- 5 in Missoula County
- 3 in Beaverhead County
- 3 in Madison County
- 2 in Blaine County
- 2 in Cascade County
- 2 in Hill County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 2 in Park County
- 2 in Ponders County
- 2 in Roosevelt County
- 1 in Glacier County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Sanders County
- 1 in Stillwater County
- 1 in Sweet Grass County
There have been 2,712 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,179 active, 1,493 recovered and 40 deaths.
The state is reporting 49 active hospitalizations.
A total of 141,002 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana, and a total of 1,960 tests since the last report.
