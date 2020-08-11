Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The counties reporting new cases include:

  • 27 in Phillips County
  • 21 in Yellowstone County
  • 10 in Big Horn County
  • 5 in Flathead County
  • 5 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 3 in Cascade County
  • 3 in Dawson County
  • 3 in Lake County
  • 3 in Valley County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 2 in McCone County
  • 2 in Mineral County
  • 1 in Blaine County
  • 1 in Glacier County
  • 1 in Granite County
  • 1 in Hill County
  • 1 in Roosevelt County

There have been 5,104 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,485 active, 3,542 recovered and 77 deaths. There are a total of 77 active hospitalizations.

A total of 194,412 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,007 tests conducted since the last report.

