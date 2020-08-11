Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 97 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The counties reporting new cases include:
- 27 in Phillips County
- 21 in Yellowstone County
- 10 in Big Horn County
- 5 in Flathead County
- 5 in Lewis and Clark County
- 3 in Cascade County
- 3 in Dawson County
- 3 in Lake County
- 3 in Valley County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in McCone County
- 2 in Mineral County
- 1 in Blaine County
- 1 in Glacier County
- 1 in Granite County
- 1 in Hill County
- 1 in Roosevelt County
There have been 5,104 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,485 active, 3,542 recovered and 77 deaths. There are a total of 77 active hospitalizations.
A total of 194,412 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana with 1,007 tests conducted since the last report.