Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 974 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

140 in Cascade County

140 in Flathead County

94 in Yellowstone County

92 in Lewis and Clark County

80 in Gallatin County

59 in Missoula County

41 in Custer County

41 in Silver Bow County

24 in Hill County

24 in Jefferson County

20 in Ravalli County

19 in Fergus County

18 in Chouteau County

13 in Lincoln County

13 in Valley County

12 in Sanders County

11 in Dawson County

11 in Glacier County

11 in Lake County

9 in Stillwater County

8 in Beaverhead County

8 in Blaine County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Park County

8 in Phillips County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Pondera County

5 in Big Horn County

5 in Meagher County

5 in Wibaux County

4 in Powder County

4 in Roosevelt County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Fallon County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Liberty County

2 in Powell County

2 in Teton County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Madison County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Toole County

There have been 57,504 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,188 active, 40,686 recovered, 630 deaths and 467 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 622,796 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

