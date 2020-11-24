Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 974 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
140 in Cascade County
140 in Flathead County
94 in Yellowstone County
92 in Lewis and Clark County
80 in Gallatin County
59 in Missoula County
41 in Custer County
41 in Silver Bow County
24 in Hill County
24 in Jefferson County
20 in Ravalli County
19 in Fergus County
18 in Chouteau County
13 in Lincoln County
13 in Valley County
12 in Sanders County
11 in Dawson County
11 in Glacier County
11 in Lake County
9 in Stillwater County
8 in Beaverhead County
8 in Blaine County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Park County
8 in Phillips County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Pondera County
5 in Big Horn County
5 in Meagher County
5 in Wibaux County
4 in Powder County
4 in Roosevelt County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Fallon County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Powell County
2 in Teton County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Madison County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Toole County
There have been 57,504 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,188 active, 40,686 recovered, 630 deaths and 467 active hospitalizations.
A total of 622,796 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
