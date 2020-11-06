Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 986 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

147 in Cascade County

105 in Yellowstone County

98 in Gallatin County

96 in Flathead County

71 in Powell County

70 in Missoula County

52 in Silver Bow County

47 in Lewis and Clark County

26 in Hill County

22 in Roosevelt County

21 in Big Horn County

20 in Chouteau County

19 in Fergus County

19 in Glacier County

19 in Ravalli County

18 in Carbon County

16 in Lake County

15 in Lincoln County

10 in Dawson County

10 in Fallon County

10 in Jefferson County

8 in Jefferson County

8 in Phillips County

7 in Madison County

7 in Rosebud County

7 in Stillwater County

7 in Teton County

6 in Toole County

5 in Beaverhead County

4 in Custer County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Valley County

2 in Granite County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Park County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 37,947 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,921 active, 23,608 recovered, 418 deaths and 437 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 523,596 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You