Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 986 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
147 in Cascade County
105 in Yellowstone County
98 in Gallatin County
96 in Flathead County
71 in Powell County
70 in Missoula County
52 in Silver Bow County
47 in Lewis and Clark County
26 in Hill County
22 in Roosevelt County
21 in Big Horn County
20 in Chouteau County
19 in Fergus County
19 in Glacier County
19 in Ravalli County
18 in Carbon County
16 in Lake County
15 in Lincoln County
10 in Dawson County
10 in Fallon County
10 in Jefferson County
8 in Jefferson County
8 in Phillips County
7 in Madison County
7 in Rosebud County
7 in Stillwater County
7 in Teton County
6 in Toole County
5 in Beaverhead County
4 in Custer County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Valley County
2 in Granite County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Park County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 37,947 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,921 active, 23,608 recovered, 418 deaths and 437 active hospitalizations.
A total of 523,596 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
