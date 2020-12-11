Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 991 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
159 in Lewis and Clark County
127 in Yellowstone County
96 in Missoula County
85 in Flathead County
77 in Gallatin County
68 in Cascade County
36 in Lake County
28 in Silver Bow County
27 in Ravalli County
23 in Jefferson County
21 in Rosebud County
19 in Beaverhead County
18 in Custer County
18 in Park County
15 in Fergus County
14 in Hill County
14 in Stillwater County
13 in Blaine County
11 in Broadwater County
11 in Lincoln County
10 in Big Horn County
7 in Madison County
6 in Richland County
6 in Teton County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Glacier County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Mineral County
4 in Phillips County
4 in Sheridan County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Toole County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Granite County
2 in Valley County
1 in Carter County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in McCone County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 71,870 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,972 active, 61,093 recovered, 805 deaths and 372 active hospitalizations.
A total of 711,734 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.