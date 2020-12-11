Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 991 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

159 in Lewis and Clark County

127 in Yellowstone County

96 in Missoula County

85 in Flathead County

77 in Gallatin County

68 in Cascade County

36 in Lake County

28 in Silver Bow County

27 in Ravalli County

23 in Jefferson County

21 in Rosebud County

19 in Beaverhead County

18 in Custer County

18 in Park County

15 in Fergus County

14 in Hill County

14 in Stillwater County

13 in Blaine County

11 in Broadwater County

11 in Lincoln County

10 in Big Horn County

7 in Madison County

6 in Richland County

6 in Teton County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Glacier County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Mineral County

4 in Phillips County

4 in Sheridan County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Toole County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Granite County

2 in Valley County

1 in Carter County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in McCone County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 71,870 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 9,972 active, 61,093 recovered, 805 deaths and 372 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 711,734 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

