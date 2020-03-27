Montana has a total of 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday evening, according to the latest from the governor's coronavirus task force.
Forty-two of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are seven reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and one reported death.
As of Friday, a total of 3,178 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).