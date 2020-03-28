Coronavirus
Montana has a total of 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Saturday afternoon, according to the latest from the governor's coronavirus task force.

Fifty-seven of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are eight reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and one reported death.

As of Saturday, a total of 3,629 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

