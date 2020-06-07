Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday morning.
The cases include:
A male under 10 in Big Horn County
A male in his 50s in Big Horn County
A female in her 30s in Big Horn County
A male in his 50s in Gallatin County
A female in her 20s in Yellowstone County
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 545 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 475 recoveries, 52 active cases and 18 deaths.
