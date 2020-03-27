Montana reported 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Friday morning, according to the state's coronavirus task force.
The new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 108.
There are seven reported hospitalizations in the state as of Friday morning.
As of Thursday, a total of 2,680 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).