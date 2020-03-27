coronavirus cases
Montana reported 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Friday morning, according to the state's coronavirus task force.

The new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 108.

DPHHS says there are currently seven hospitalizations due to the virus in the state.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,680 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

